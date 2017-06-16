Irish, British PMs to meet to talk Brexit, N.Ireland crisis

DUBLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.

"I will be speaking to her about a renewed commitment by the two governments to work together to ensure that the (Northern Ireland) executive is established before June 29," Leo Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE on Friday, in reference to the deadline to restore the power-sharing regional government.

"Obviously also we are going to have a discussion around Brexit. I'll be interested to learn from her to what extent, if at all, British policy has changed and to relay to her once again the particular concerns that we have in Ireland about the impact on the border, trade and freedom of citizens to move freely between our two islands as we have done for centuries." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)