UK will confirm clear fiscal framework at budget - PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain will confirm at a March 11 budget what fiscal rules will govern spending and borrowing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Wednesday, responding to a plea from former finance minister Sajid Javid not to ditch an existing framework.

“As set out in the manifesto, we will continue to have a clear fiscal framework, and the detail of that is for the Chancellor to confirm at the budget,” the spokesman said.

Javid, who resigned earlier this month, urged the government to keep spending under control. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)