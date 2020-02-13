Ex-UK finance minister Javid aims parting shot at PM Johnson

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Departed British finance minister Sajid Javid warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a parting shot on Thursday that he would still need colleagues who could offer him clear and candid advice.

“It is crucial for the effectiveness of government that you have people around you who can give you clear and candid advice, as I have always sought to do so,” he told Johnson in a resignation letter.

“I would urge you to ensure the Treasury as an institution retains as much credibility as possible.”

Javid resigned during a cabinet reshuffle in which Johnson’s allies and supporters were rewarded after December’s general election victory. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)