June 17, 2020 / 1:44 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson's car shunted by security vehicle - Reuter witnesses

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The car that usually carries British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.

While it was not immediately clear whether Johnson was in the car, the vehicle was surrounded by the normal security that accompanies a a British prime minister and he had just finished his weekly session in parliament. (Reporting by Hannah McKay and Gerhard Mey; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

