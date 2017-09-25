FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK opposition Labour Party demands corporations "pay their way"
September 25, 2017

UK opposition Labour Party demands corporations "pay their way"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would close tax loopholes used by the wealthy and ensure that corporations “pay their way”, setting out its plan for the economy if it takes power from Prime Minister Theresa May.

“To pay for those public services we’ll close the tax loopholes and the tax avoidance scams (used) by the mega rich,” Labour’s finance spokesman John McDonnell told the party’s annual conference in the English town of Brighton.

“We’re not asking for the earth we simply want to make sure the rich and the corporations pay their way.” (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

