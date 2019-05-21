UK Labour Party plan consultation on price of nationalising industries

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will consult on the best way for parliament to determine the price of nationalising water and energy infrastructure, Labour finance policy chief John McDonnell said on Tuesday.

“We’ll keep the options open. We’ll revisit and consult on that but obviously it will be parliament that decides,” McDonnell told reporters. “We’ll be as open and transparent as we possibly can.”

Labour wants to nationalise energy and water infrastructure if it can oust Prime Minister Theresa May’s ruling Conservatives from power, reversing decades of pro-privatisation public policy. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)