BRIGHTON, England, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said it would bring all existing ‘Private Finance Initiative’ deals - which fund public infrastructure with private capital - under government control if they are able to unseat the Conservative government.

“We’ll bring existing PFI contracts back in house,” Labour’s finance spokesman John McDonnell told the party’s annual conference in the English town of Brighton. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)