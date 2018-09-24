UK Labour's finance spokesman McDonnell tells tax avoiders: the game is over

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will demand companies demonstrate they pay their fair share of tax, its finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday.

McDonnell said some companies were avoiding paying their taxes “on an industrial scale”, denying the public money for services such as hospitals and schools.

“We’ll be demanding companies sign up to the Fair Tax Mark standards, demonstrating transparently that they pay their fair share of taxes,” McDonnell told his party’s annual conference.

“Make it clear and make it loud, the warning to the tax avoiders is: the game is over.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)