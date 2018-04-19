FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 19, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

A Labour government would offer finance sector a seat at table - McDonnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition party would ask the finance industry to help to form its policies if in government, but that would not stop a Labour government from intervening in the sector to shape the economy, finance chief John McDonnell said on Thursday.

“There will be a seat at the policy making and policy delivery table for you,” he told a conference on the future of financing at Bloomberg.

“We made it clear that Labour in government will intervene to shape the economy, and that willingness to intervene naturally includes the financial sector.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.