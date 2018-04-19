A Labour government would offer finance sector a seat at table - McDonnell

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition party would ask the finance industry to help to form its policies if in government, but that would not stop a Labour government from intervening in the sector to shape the economy, finance chief John McDonnell said on Thursday.

“There will be a seat at the policy making and policy delivery table for you,” he told a conference on the future of financing at Bloomberg.

“We made it clear that Labour in government will intervene to shape the economy, and that willingness to intervene naturally includes the financial sector.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)