UK PM May in dispute with Hammond over spending announcements before leaving office -FT

June 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is in dispute with finance minister Philip Hammond over her plans to leave office with a series of big spending announcements, the Financial Times reported here on Thursday.

May wants to boost education before her departure with a multi-billion programme to overhaul England’s schools and colleges, while Hammond insists on keeping a Brexit “war chest” until a no-deal Brexit is taken off the table, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)