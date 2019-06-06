Financials
June 6, 2019 / 9:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May in dispute with Hammond over spending announcements before leaving office -FT

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is in dispute with finance minister Philip Hammond over her plans to leave office with a series of big spending announcements, the Financial Times reported here on Thursday.

May wants to boost education before her departure with a multi-billion programme to overhaul England’s schools and colleges, while Hammond insists on keeping a Brexit “war chest” until a no-deal Brexit is taken off the table, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below