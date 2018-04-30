RPT-British PM May defends illegal immigration targets after minister resigns

(Repeats with no changes to text)

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May defended the government’s use of targets for tackling illegal immigration on Monday after a furore over the treatment of some migrants from the Caribbean cost former interior minister Amber Rudd her job.

Rudd quit late on Sunday after she said she had inadvertently misled parliament over deportation targets, as the government faced criticism over its treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents who were wrongly labelled illegal immigrants. She has been replaced by Sajid Javid.

May said she had targets for reducing illegal immigration when she was interior minister, prior to becoming prime minister in 2016, and defended their use.

“If you talk to members of the public, they want to ensure that we are dealing with people who are here illegally,” May told broadcasters.

May declined to answer directly when she was asked whether she should have taken personal responsibility for the scandal instead of Rudd. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)