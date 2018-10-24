UK PM May: Some employers using non-disclosure agreements unethically

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that some employers were using non-disclosure agreements unethically and that the government would look further into the matter.

“Non-disclosure agreements cannot stop people from whistleblowing, but it is clear some empoyers are using them unethically,” May said responding to a question in parliament. She said the government would consult on possible reform to improve their regulation. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)