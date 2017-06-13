UK PM May says minority government talks "productive", Brexit negotiation starts next week

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said talks with Northern Ireland's DUP about a deal to support her minority government had been "productive", and confirmed that Brexit negotiations would begin next week.

May met with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) earlier on Tuesday to thrash out a deal that would see the DUP support May in government after she failed to win an outright majority at an election last week.

"What we're doing in relation to the talks that we're holding, the productive talks we're holding with the Democratic Unionist Party, is ensuring that it is possible to, with their support, give the stability to the UK government that I think is necessary at this time," May told a news conference in Paris following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I confirmed to President Macron that the timetable for the Brexit negotiation remains on course and will begin next week." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)