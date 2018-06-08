FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May to address Conservative lawmakers on Monday - The Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will address lawmakers from her ruling Conservative Party on Monday, the deputy political editor of The Times newspaper tweeted.

May has urged them to back the bill that will end Britain’s membership of the European Union when it returns to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

On Thursday, her government found a compromise on the thorny issue of a backstop Brexit plan for the Irish border, which has caused divisions between ministers.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

