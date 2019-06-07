Bonds News
June 7, 2019 / 2:57 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK's May formally confirms resignation as Conservative leader

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May formally notified her Conservative Party on Friday that she had resigned as party leader, opening the way for a succession contest that will determine the country’s next prime minister.

May will remain prime minister and acting party leader until Conservative Party lawmakers and members select a new leader after a process that is expected to last several weeks.

Nominations for the Conservative leadership close at 1600 GMT on Monday. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below