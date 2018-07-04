FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 4, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British minister to correct earlier statement about welfare reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said welfare minister Esther McVey will correct a statement to parliament after McVey was accused of making misleading remarks about problems with the roll-out of a controversial welfare reform.

“It is very clear that ministers should correct the record in parliament, and the welfare secretary will be correcting the record,” May told lawmakers on Wednesday.

McVey’s correction will come after Britain’s spending watchdog took the unusual step of publicly criticising the minister, saying she had misinterpreted a report to make it look as though the new welfare reform is working well. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.