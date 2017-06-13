FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK junior finance minister Neville-Rolfe says has left government
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 months ago

UK junior finance minister Neville-Rolfe says has left government

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British junior finance minister Lucy Neville-Rolfe, who was responsible for liaising with the financial services industry over Brexit, said on Tuesday that she had left the government.

"Today I am leaving the government. May I thank all @hmtreasury @beisgovuk & @DCMS and colleagues in @UKHouseofLords for their support," Neville-Rolfe said in a statement on Twitter.

Neville-Rolfe became a Conservative member of Britain's upper house of parliament in October 2013 after a career at retailer Tesco and earlier in Britain's civil service.

Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Neville-Rolfe as commercial secretary to the Treasury in December, after she had worked since 2014 as a junior minister in the government departments responsible for culture and business. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.