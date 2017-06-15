FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to open parliament on June 21 - leader of lower house
June 15, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 2 months ago

Britain to open parliament on June 21 - leader of lower house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Britain will hold its state opening of parliament on June 21 when the government will set out its legislative agenda, the Press Association news agency quoted Andrea Leadsom, leader of the lower house of parliament, as saying on Thursday.

By setting the date for the beginning of parliament, when Queen Elizabeth will make a speech, the government looks confident that a deal with a small Northern Irish party to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May will be agreed.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by William Schomberg)

