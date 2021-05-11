UK to ban default passwords for smart TVs, speakers to boost security

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will improve the security of smartphones, TVs and connected speakers by banning easy-to-hack default passwords and telling customers when security updates will end, according to a briefing document for the Queen’s speech.

The measures will be included in a bill designed to accelerate the deployment of faster communication networks to help meet its target of ensuring the majority of the population is covered by 5G by 2027.

Britain will also legislate to ban high-risk vendors, such as China’s Huawei, from parts of the communications infrastructure as announced last year, according to the document published on Tuesday.