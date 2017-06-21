UK government drops unpopular policy changes to schools, social care

1 Min Read
LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's government dropped a raft of policy proposals for sectors including education and social care that were unpopular during the recent election campaign.
May's plan for her British government made no mention of proposals to reintroduce selective schools, known as grammars, or to make elderly people pay more for their social care, a policy that was dubbed the dementia tax by opponents.
