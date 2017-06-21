FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK government drops unpopular policy changes to schools, social care
June 21, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 months ago

UK government drops unpopular policy changes to schools, social care

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's government dropped a raft of policy proposals for sectors including education and social care that were unpopular during the recent election campaign.

May's plan for her British government made no mention of proposals to reintroduce selective schools, known as grammars, or to make elderly people pay more for their social care, a policy that was dubbed the dementia tax by opponents.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

