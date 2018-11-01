British sports minister Crouch resigns in protest at gambling policy - BBC

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British sports minister Tracey Crouch resigned from government on Thursday over a delay to the government’s proposed implementation of gambling reforms, the BBC reported.

The government is to cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBT) from 100 pounds to just two pounds, after ministers opted to try to tackle problem gambling and rejected claims that such a big reduction could cost thousands of jobs.

The BBC said Crouch, who first announced the change, had quit because the proposed change would be not in place from April 2019. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)