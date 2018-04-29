British interior minister resigns for misleading parliament over deportation targets

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister Amber Rudd resigned on Sunday, saying she had mistakenly misled parliament over whether her department had targets for deporting illegal immigrants.

Rudd had faced calls to stand down after she said the government didn’t have targets for deporting people — only for new evidence to emerge contradicting her claims.

“I feel it is necessary to do so because I inadvertently misled the Home Affairs Select Committee over targets for removal of illegal immigrants,” Rudd said in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May. “I should have been aware of this, and I take full responsibility for the fact that I was not.” (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)