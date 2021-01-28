Scottish attempts to force a UK constitutional change are a 'distraction', Gove says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives at Cabinet Office in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish nationalist attempts to force a change to the United Kingdom’s constitution are a massive distraction while the government battles the COVID-19 outbreak, British Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.

“At the moment, when we are prioritising the fight against the disease and also the need for economic recovery in due course, talking about changing the constitution and so on is just a massive distraction,” Gove told Sky News.