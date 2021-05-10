Asked about Scotland's future, UK government says it's focused on tackling COVID

(Corrects lead to say pro-independence parties won Scottish Parliament majority)

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is focused on tackling COVID-19, spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, when asked about what steps ministers should take after pro-independence parties won a majority in the Scottish parliament.

“Ministers and officials across all UK government departments are currently focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic ... All party leaders across the UK said that the COVID recovery should be our shared priority and that is what the UK government is going to be focused on,” he told reporters.

