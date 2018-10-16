UK parliament speaker has made no announcement about his leaving date -spokeswoman

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The speaker of Britain’s lower house of parliament has made no announcement about when he will leave his job, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday, responding to media reports he planned to step down next year.

“The Speaker has made no announcement about his leaving date. He was elected by the House in 2017 for the course of the Parliament. In the event he has anything to say on his future plans, he will make an announcement to the House first,” she said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)