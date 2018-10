LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The speaker of the British parliament’s lower house, John Bercow, will stand down from his position next summer, the ITV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

An investigation published on Monday said the House of Commons had allowed a culture of bullying and sexual harassment to thrive, and its top officials may need to be replaced to restore confidence. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper)