PM Johnson appoints new spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressees the media at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in Downing Street, London, Britain February 3, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed a new spokesman on Tuesday, hiring Max Blain, a senior official who has previously worked as a deputy spokesman in Johnson’s office.

The spokesman is, among other duties, responsible for a daily briefing with parliamentary reporters. Blain will take up his post in April. His predecessor was promoted to director of communications last year.