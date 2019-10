LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Former junior finance minister Mel Stride has been elected to chair the British parliament’s Treasury Committee, which scrutinises the Bank of England, finance ministry and financial sector, parliament speaker John Bercow said on Thursday.

Conservative Party politician Stride served as financial secretary to the Treasury and then leader of the House of Commons under former Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)