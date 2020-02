LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Sunak, 39, who previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second in command to the finance minister, succeeds Sajid Javid who has resigned. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)