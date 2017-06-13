FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May makes no comment after DUP talks
June 13, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 2 months ago

UK PM May makes no comment after DUP talks

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May made no comment as she left her Number 10 Downing Street residence on Tuesday after holding talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party over a deal to back her government.

May did not comment on the progress of the discussions with DUP leader Arlene Foster, who left by a different exit.

May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme. It was unclear whether there was a deal. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

