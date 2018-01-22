UKIP leader says will not resign

FOLKESTONE, England, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party said on Monday that he would not resign after his lover made racist comments about Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle.

UKIP transformed British politics by convincing former Prime Minister David Cameron to call a vote on EU membership and then campaigning successfully for Britain to leave.

Leader Henry Bolton lost a vote of confidence from the party’s national executive committee on Sunday but he insisted that he would not step down.

“I shall not be resigning as Party leader,” Bolton told reporters in Folkestone, southern England. (Reporting by Hannah McKay, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)