May 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday a major security leak blamed on Britain’s defence minister meant Gavin Williamson had to be fired, the Press Association reported.

“On a personal level I’m very sorry about what happened for Gavin’s sake but given the gravity of the situation there was no other alternative outcome,” PA quoted Hunt as saying as he arrived in Addis Ababa. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary, editing by Elizabeth Piper)