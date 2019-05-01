UK defence minister sacked over Huawei leak

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has been fired over the leak of information about about Chinese telecoms company Huawei, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister’s decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorised disclosure of information from a meeting of the National Security Council,” May’s office said in a statement. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Peter Graff)