UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings to resign after Brexit - minister

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dominic Cummings, one of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most influential advisers, will leave his position at the heart of Downing Street by year end, after an internal battle over who should be Johnson’s chief of staff.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky that Cummings had planned not to stay in his position as Johnson’s senior adviser for much more than a year, once Britain left informal membership of the European Union.

“As he wrote right at the beginning of the year in his own words, he planned to make himself largely redundant this year with the big thing that he’d worked on, of course, which was Brexit coming to an end at the end of the transition period which is 31 Dec,” Shapps said.

Shapps said Cummings would be missed as it was good to have someone in government to shake things up. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)