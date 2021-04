LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s population grew by 0.5% to 67.1 million by the middle of 2020, up from 66.8 million in mid-2019, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS said the provisional population growth estimate was “marking one of the smallest increases seen in the context of historical trends”. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper)