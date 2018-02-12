FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:56 AM / in 17 hours

Britain funds vehicle-to-grid power-sharing research with $41.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* British government says will fund research for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies that will help electric vehicles to power households

* Says funding reaches almost 30 million pounds ($41.5 million)

* The funding has been awarded to 21 V2G projects to pay for research, design and development

* The schemes, including an EDF Energy project, will demonstrate how energy from electric vehicle batteries can be stored by the electricity system during peak hours, before being recharged off-peak back into vehicle batteries (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

