National Grid starts construction on UK-Denmark electricity link

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Grid said on Monday it had started construction on Viking Link, an electricity interconnector between Britain and Denmark.

Viking Link is a joint venture between National Grid Ventures, part of National Grid, and the Danish electricity system owner and operator, Energinet.

The 1.4 gigawatt high voltage electricity interconnector will be the longest in the world when completed, stretching 765 kilometres (475 miles) between Lincolnshire in eastern England and South Jutland in Denmark, National Grid said.

Siemens Energy will construct the British and Danish converter stations on both ends of the interconnector link.

Once completed by the end of 2023, the 2 billion euro ($2.3 billion) subsea electricity cable will have the capacity to be able to supply renewable energy to power one and a half million UK homes.

By 2030, 90% of electricity imported via National Grid’s interconnectors will be from zero-carbon sources, the grid operator said.