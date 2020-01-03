Power suppliers to pay $14 mln fine for UK outage in August - regulator

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator said on Friday it had fined electricity suppliers 10.5 million pounds ($13.77 million) for the Aug. 9 blackout in the country that affected one million customers and caused transport chaos.

The regulator, Ofgem, said here Hornsea One Ltd, RWE and UKPN have agreed to pay the sum for failing to remain connected after the lightning strike that caused the outage and for technical breach of rules.

The watchdog said it has also identified issues surrounding management of the system by the National Grid Electricity System Operator. ($1 = 0.7627 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)