PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 19

The Times

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has written to the government urging it to reject the "most blatant form of political interference" by Ed Miliband and Sir Vince Cable in its proposed 11.7 billion pound ($15.25 billion) offer for Sky Plc. bit.ly/2uAHwwO

Male presenters at the BBC are twice as likely as their female colleagues to earn more than 150,000 pounds ($195,510) a year, the corporation will admit on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uALkhT

The Guardian

All extra charges added to payments for goods and services made by card are to be outlawed, ending a "rip-off" that costs Britons hundreds of millions of pounds a year, the government has announced. bit.ly/2uAqTBL

Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Andrew Bailey said City firms were getting near to the point where they would have to take steps to move staff and other measures to ensure that they can continue to operate seamlessly once the UK leaves the EU in March 2019. bit.ly/2uAhOsD

The Telegraph

McCormick & Co Inc has reportedly agreed to buy Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc's food business for more than 3.1 billion pounds ($4.04 billion), a year after the Schwartz spices maker's efforts to buy Premier Foods Plc were thwarted. bit.ly/2uACnoA

BP Plc is considering spinning off certain U.S. pipeline assets in the U.S. Gulf and Midwest in an initial public offering, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday. bit.ly/2uAI2ee

Sky News

Adam Crozier, the former ITV Plc chief executive, is being lined up to become chairman of the Vue cinema chain as it examines plans for a blockbuster sale or stock market flotation. bit.ly/2uA4Rij

Foreign hackers have penetrated the UK's critical national infrastructure, including parts of the national grid, a leaked document has revealed. bit.ly/2uA4W5B

The Independent

The divisions tearing apart the Conservative party have been laid bare as backbench members of Parliament told the prime minister she has their backing to sack disloyal cabinet ministers. ind.pn/2uAn4fV ($1 = 0.7672 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)