PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's 11.7 billion pounds ($15.22 billion) bid to take control of Sky Plc faces more regulatory hurdles after the UK government said it was minded to ask Britain's competition watchdog to examine the deal. bit.ly/2sWM9Ah

- Gatwick will make a fresh pitch for a second runway as the airport says that for the first time it had carried more than 44 million passengers in a year. bit.ly/2sWWe0d

The Guardian

- UK's Financial Conduct Authority is scrutinising the fast-growing car finance sector and has held discussions with U.S. authorities about the market. bit.ly/2sXczSx

- Banks should disclose lending to companies with carbon-related risks, according to recommendations in a new report by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. bit.ly/2sWMnHz

The Telegraph

- Virgin Media plans to make about 200 redundancies following a management shake-up at the cable operator. The planned cuts follow the operator's failure earlier this year to hit network expansion targets. bit.ly/2sX7SZ2

- The Turkish exile owner of the British luxury smartphone brand Vertu Corp Ltd plans to put its manufacturing arm into administration to wipe out heavy debts. bit.ly/2sX6KV4

Sky News

- Ron Dennis, the former boss of the McLaren automotive group, is to sever his decades-long ties with the company with the sale of his shareholding in a 275 million pounds deal. bit.ly/2sWSFXR

- Australian DIY chain Bunnings says it will create over 1,000 new jobs in UK after its parent firm bought the Homebase brand last year. bit.ly/2sWGytU

The Independent

- The widows of four men executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 are suing oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc for allegedly aiding the army crackdown which led to their husbands' deaths. ind.pn/2sWORWA ($1 = 0.7687 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott)