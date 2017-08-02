PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Bob Mackenzie, executive chairman of the AA Plc has been sacked with immediate effect for allegedly lashing out at a colleague. bit.ly/2ui9IRk

Activity in the manufacturing sector has bounced back from a slowdown in June after businesses reported a surge in exports due to the low value of sterling, according to a closely watched survey. bit.ly/2f6nNPS

The Guardian

The real estate arm of the bank BNP Paribas SA is to acquire a UK property services group in a deal that will triple its revenue and the number of staff it has in the country covering the business. bit.ly/2vgFUtd

Tennis fans wanting to watch Andy Murray and Roger Federer on a regular basis through the season will have to pick up an Amazon.com Inc subscription, after the U.S. digital firm nabbed the UK rights to the ATP World Tour from Sky Plc . bit.ly/2f6u0LS

The Telegraph

The mobile operator Three is poised to begin a multibillion-pound overhaul of its network as demand for data skyrockets and it prepares for the introduction of 5G technology. bit.ly/2uTxbfi

Yancoal Australia Ltd is raising $2.5 billion to fund its purchase of Rio Tinto Plc's Australian coal mine, less than had previously been expected thanks to FTSE 100 Glencore Plc's intervention last week. bit.ly/2uXbWYC

Sky News

Energy firm Centrica Plc, which owns British Gas, said the average annual dual fuel bill for a typical household on a standard tariff will rise by 76 pounds to 1,120 pounds from Sept. 15. bit.ly/2f7ebVj

The boss of Ryanair Holdings Plc will emphasise the urgency of reaching a post-Brexit "open skies" deal between the United Kingdom and Europe on ‎Wednesday when he holds private talks with Chris Grayling, the Transport Secretary. bit.ly/2vqQwGa

The Independent

The United Kingdom's small and medium-sized manufacturers grew output at the fastest pace in seven years in the three months to July, according to a survey by the Confederation of British Industry. ind.pn/2f6awqP