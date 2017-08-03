PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The governments favourite infrastructure and engineering consultant, CH2M Hill, is to be taken over by its U.S. rival in a $3.35 billion deal. bit.ly/2wmUCeP

The man who oversaw BP Plc's drilling at the time of the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster is to return to London markets with a listing of Kosmos Energy Ltd, the U.S.-based explorer. bit.ly/2vqBIXb

The Guardian

British Airways travellers faced delays at Heathrow and Gatwick on Wednesday after a temporary check-in problem. bit.ly/2uXkUqg

The average take home pay for the bosses of Britain's top stock market-listed companies was 4.5 million pounds last year, according to the High Pay Centre's annual survey of top executive pay. This compares to Office for National Statistics figures showing average annual earnings of 28,200 pounds for full-time employees in the year to April 2016. bit.ly/2vjOqYc

The Telegraph

The Bank of England should raise interest rates on Thursday and reverse part of the emergency stimulus deployed after the Brexit vote, according to former deputy governor John Gieve. bit.ly/2vuG1BC

More Britons are listening to commercial radio than BBC stations consistently for the first time in nearly a century of broadcasting, according to figures from the media regulator. bit.ly/2vqEtIe

Sky News

DFS Furniture Plc, Britain's biggest independent furniture retailer, will this week unveil a takeover of fast-growing rival Sofology Ltd just weeks after a profit warning sparked fresh fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. bit.ly/2uXrnkU

Monthly purchasing managers' index data from Markit/CIPS UK Construction showed a significant decline in building works, with a reading of 51.9 for last month - down from 54.8 in June. bit.ly/2ulyq3m

The Independent

Greggs Plc has announced it will open drive-through shops across the country after a trial in Salford proved to be a runaway success. ind.pn/2ho2sCz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)