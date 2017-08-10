PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England could be ordered to appear before the Treasury select committee to explain the "lessons it has learnt" from the fiasco surrounding Charlotte Hogg's shortlived appointment as deputy governor. bit.ly/2wuRLl9

Unilever Plc said that it has agreed to purchase the bulk of the shares from two Dutch institutional investors as part of a 450 million euro ($529.11 million) deal.

The Guardian

Worldpay Group Plc, UK's largest payment processing company, has agreed to a 9.3 billion pounds ($12.10 billion) takeover by U.S. rival Vantiv Inc after reassuring MPs that the deal did not amount to post-Brexit "cheap pickings" for a foreign buyer. bit.ly/2vPbKOe

A slowdown in the growth in life expectancy for the UK population has increased profits at insurance and pensions firm Legal & General Group Plc, which said people were dying sooner than it had expected. bit.ly/2wJmD0j

The Telegraph

Verditek Plc IPO-VERD.L, a clean tech company backed by an oil industry veteran and former Big Six energy executive is set to make its debut on London's junior Aim market today. bit.ly/2uq2XSy

Custos, a Scandinavian newspaper owner, has taken a stake in the debt-laden publisher of the i, Johnston Press Plc. bit.ly/2uqYjQ4

Sky News

European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and his team racked up a 27,000-euro bill by travelling to Rome on a private plane. bit.ly/2uqkquf

Tata Steel Ltd is within days of clinching a deal to detach its 15 billion pounds British Steel Pension Scheme, a move that could pave the way for it to merge its European operations with a German rival. bit.ly/2wvB6h1

The Independent

Bank of England deputy governor Sam Woods has issued a stark warning over the dangers caused by a cliff-edge Brexit. ind.pn/2vN7YUC

Mothercare Plc has issued an urgent recall on a popular model of baby bouncer after a 10-week-old baby slipped through it and dented his head on the floor. ind.pn/2uoEoS0 ($1 = 0.8505 euros) ($1 = 0.7686 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)