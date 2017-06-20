PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Pallinghurst Resources, a private equity group run by Brian Gilbertson, the former boss of BHP Billiton, said that it now had effective control of 61 percent of Gemfields stock, scuppering a rival offer by Fosun International. bit.ly/2syhyr3

* Aston Martin has ordered a global recall of 1,658 of its Vantage model after problems with a routine software update led to cars in China stalling and losing power at high speed. bit.ly/2syhS9h

The Guardian

* The Serious Fraud Office charged former Barclays Chief Executive John Varley and three former colleagues – Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath – with offences after a five-year investigation into the events surrounding the 11.8 billion pounds emergency fundraising conducted by the bank in 2008. bit.ly/2syuaOI

* A Brexit deal that puts jobs and prosperity first is the only way the UK will be able to deliver the strong growth that will enable it finally to escape from the long years of austerity, said British Finance Minister Philip Hammond. bit.ly/2syrEIi

The Telegraph

* Bombardier has landed its biggest ever contract for its Aventra trains, with an order for 750 engines and carriages from the new operators of Britain's South Western network. bit.ly/2syeUSb

* Uber has agreed to allow its drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app and has reduced the cancellation windows for customers, in an effort to improve its troubled relationship with its drivers. bit.ly/2syq9dk

Sky News

* Karen Bradley, the secretary of state for culture, media and sport, is expected to give her verdict on Twenty-First Century Fox's 18.5 billion pounds takeover of Sky plc the owner of Sky News, by Thursday next week. bit.ly/2sy4TEd

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has outlined his opposition to a rise in interest rates as pressure for an increase builds at the Bank of England. bit.ly/2syjJdX

The Independent

* Speaking at an industry event in London on Tuesday, Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, cautioned that Brexit could lead to "permanent damage" and "death by a thousand cuts" in investment that could lead to a surge in the price of new cars from Europe by as much as 1,500 pounds. ind.pn/2syua1c

* The Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday bumped up its forecast for economic growth in Britain, reflecting strong momentum towards the end of last year rather than any fundamental change to its view. ind.pn/2syshlk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)