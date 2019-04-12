CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 12

(Corrects story link in fourth item)

The Times

Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc (IPO-UBER.N) revealed that it made a $3 billion operating loss last year as it published the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO). The company also warned that it may never achieve profitability. bit.ly/2XbmWyv

Barclays Plc has accused Edward Bramson, the activist investor trying to join its board, of being "disruptive and uncollaborative" and that his interests are not aligned with Barclays' other shareholders. bit.ly/2X7EGdX

The Guardian

Ted Baker Plc faces pressure from shareholders to publish the findings of an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by founder Ray Kelvin, after it said the inquiry had found "several areas for improvement" at the retailer. bit.ly/2X4Drfn

United Kingdom's Financial Reporting Council has launched an investigation into Grant Thornton 's audit of the outsourcing group Interserve, which was placed into administration last month. bit.ly/2XahhZv

The Telegraph

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally found that Casio Electronics Co Ltd restricted competition over a five-year period by imposing minimum prices below which retailers were prohibited from selling its digital pianos and keyboards. bit.ly/2X6hCfz

Entertainment One Ltd, maker of children's TV show Peppa Pig, struck a 178 million pounds ($232.40 million) deal on Thursday to buy UK firm Audio Network Ltd. bit.ly/2X4JmkU

Sky News

Melrose Industries Plc dismissed British MPs' complaints that its closure of a factory near Birmingham undermines commitments made during the hostile takeover of UK engineering company GKN. bit.ly/2X3wsDu

The Independent

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy on Thursday after seven years, with police arresting him on a U.S. extradition warrant, as well as for breaching bail. ind.pn/2X5XrhY ($1 = 0.7659 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)