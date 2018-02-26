CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 26

(Corrects to remove old news item)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc was in a battle for survival during the depths of its financial crisis in 2015 and 2016 with revelations about long-running corruption that led to record fines, leaving the workforce believing that bribery was how the company did business, Warren East, the chief executive, has admitted. bit.ly/2GJZaRS

- More than 1 billion pounds ($1.40 billion) was shared by directors of FTSE 100 companies last year, according to research which shows that bumper pay packets go beyond chief executives. bit.ly/2GJDh56

The Guardian

- Carillion Plc's former finance director, Richard Adam, sold nearly 800,000 pounds of shares after retiring last year shortly before the firm's collapse, according to evidence published by MPs. bit.ly/2GIHCFz

- Philip Green asked HSBC Holdings Plc to help him find a buyer for his sprawling retail empire, according to a leaked email that casts doubt on the tycoon's vehement denial of reports he was plotting a sale. bit.ly/2GIXEiH

The Telegraph

- The Office for Budget Responsibility is set for an embarrassing U-turn as it prepares to dramatically hike forecasts for UK growth just months after they were suddenly downgraded. bit.ly/2GJOP8q

Sky News

- Toys R Us is seeking bids for its stores in Continental Europe just hours‎ before it plans to place its British operations into administration. bit.ly/2GJvhRN

The Independent

- Deliveroo is to create 250 high-skilled tech jobs in London this year, the food delivery company said on Monday. ind.pn/2GJukJb ($1 = 0.7159 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)