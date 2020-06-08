CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 8

(Corrects date in headline)

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The external auditor of BT Group Plc has issued an "adverse opinion" on the company's internal financial reporting controls in a fresh blow to its accounting credibility. bit.ly/3h3C1ga

- Amanda Staveley is facing a demand from a former business associate for up to half of the 1.6 billion pounds she is claiming from Barclays Plc on the eve of her long-awaited court battle with the bank. bit.ly/2Ukx2Op

The Guardian

- Britain's three biggest airlines British Airways' owner IAG, Ryanair Holdings Plc and EasyJet plc have started legal proceedings against the government in a bid to overturn quarantine rules due to take effect in the UK from Monday. bit.ly/30kfh5K

- Downing Street fears that EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has lost his grip on the fishing negotiations, throwing doubt over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hopes of a summer of swift and definitive progress towards a trade and security deal with the EU. bit.ly/3f1zq4E

The Telegraph

- The Treasury is racing to throw a taxpayer-funded lifeline to so-called shadow banks struggling due to coronavirus chaos. bit.ly/2UiWUKq

- Boris Johnson considers giving drivers up to 6,000 pounds in diesel and petrol car scrappage scheme. bit.ly/30hWoQI

Sky News

- British companies could be saddled with unsustainable taxpayer-guaranteed loans of up to 36 billion pounds as they try to survive the coronavirus pandemic, a report from a panel of business leaders will warn next week. bit.ly/3eXcjYT

- Lookers Plc, one of Britain's car dealers, is parting company with its auditor following the discovery of a potential fraud which has forced it to delay its annual results and cast doubt over its future. bit.ly/2XEQlnF

The Independent

- Pubs in England could reopen again two weeks earlier than planned on 22 June, according to reports. bit.ly/2MEDv2A