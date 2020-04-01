PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is bracing for a hit of up to $800 million in the first quarter after cutting its assumptions for oil prices this year. bit.ly/3dD6LTo

- Frasers Group Plc told its staff that it will pay staff salaries the end of April, while while executives will have their annual salaries cut to only 40,000 pounds ($49,636.00). bit.ly/3ay9Mmf

The Guardian

- JD Sports Fashion Plc has not paid quarterly rent for its 390 U.K. stores, which was due last week. bit.ly/344xsMn

- Barclays Plc is offering triple overtime pay to frontline staff as it tries to manage an "unprecedented" surge in demand for mortgage holidays and government-backed business loans during the coronavirus lockdown. bit.ly/3dHJOhX

The Telegraph

- Britain's biggest banks have said they would scrap outstanding dividends for 2019 and would not return money to shareholders this year following a request from the Bank of England. bit.ly/39zMFGi

- Tui AG has temporarily laid off 11,000 U.K. staff despite securing a 1.8 billion euro bailout from the German state. bit.ly/2RgCnoz

Sky News

- RateSetter, a British peer-to-peer lender, is exploring a sale or merger amid a funding squeeze exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/3aK28W1

- Johnson & Johnson chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said that the company is confident it will make a COVID-19 vaccine and wants to make it available on a not-for-profit basis. bit.ly/2UxBqtR

The Independent

- Video conference app Zoom illegally shared personal data with Facebook Inc, even if users did not have a Facebook account, a lawsuit claims. bit.ly/341VuaX