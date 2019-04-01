PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Transport for London selected Britain's residential landlord Grainger PLC as its preferred partner to build and manage more than 3,000 homes for rent across the city. bit.ly/2JVrDdP

Loungers Bar is expected to use its Aim listing, which will be announced as early as Monday, to raise money to pay off debt and fund its expansion. bit.ly/2K3ezmW

The Guardian

Almost 2 million workers in the United Kingdom are in line for a pay rise on Monday as the legal minimum wage increases by nearly 5 percent. bit.ly/2JTXg7C

British consumers are facing a multibillion-pound wave of price rises on Monday, including an increase in energy bills of 117 pounds a year. bit.ly/2JVYW0v

The Telegraph

The chief executives of Britain's ­mobile network owners – BT Group PLC , O2, Three and Vodafone Group PLC – are nearing a deal to work together to tackle rural coverage "not-spots" amid a rising threat of costly new regulations as they prepare for heavy investment in 5G networks. bit.ly/2UkQKL7

Remaining in a customs union after Brexit would allow a far smaller country like Lithuania to dictate the United Kingdom's terms of trade with the Commonwealth, UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has warned. bit.ly/2UghDzS

Sky News

Michael Spencer's private investment vehicle IPGL is investing roughly 20 million pounds ($26.03 million)in a female health startup Elvie, which last year struck a partnership with the United Kingdom's National Health Service. bit.ly/2JTiFhm

The Independent

UK Cabinet minister David Gauke said the UK was facing a "national crisis". He warned Prime Minister Theresa May she could not ignore the will of parliament if MPs unite around a customs union during the second round of "indicative votes" on Monday. ind.pn/2UrKmBE