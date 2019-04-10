PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted Indivior Plc for engaging in an alleged scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film, its opioid treatment, by deceiving healthcare providers about the drug's safety, the U.S. Justice Department said. bit.ly/2WXth0a

European Union leaders have hailed a breakthrough in relations with China after Beijing promised to treat the continent's companies equally with its own. The Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, said Tuesday that his country no longer would require European businesses to share sensitive information to operate inside its market. bit.ly/2WRPjl0

The Guardian

Standard Chartered Plc has been ordered to pay $1.1 billion by U.S. and UK authorities to settle allegations of poor money-laundering controls and breaching sanctions against countries including Iran. bit.ly/2WZzZCY

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, was massively oversubscribed for its multibillion dollar debut bond sale, in a further sign that investors have put aside concerns over doing business with Saudi Arabia following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It is expected to raise more than $10 billion through its first-ever bond issue. bit.ly/2WXgcDZ

The Telegraph

Finablr, a payments company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is considering a stock market float in London which could raise over $200 million. bit.ly/2I9yPkQ

Debenhams Plc is speeding ahead with a financial restructuring known as a company voluntary arrangement, as it seeks to cut costs. The plan, which would require the approval of landlords and the courts, would close at least 50 stores, although not until the new year. bit.ly/2WRLL2a

Sky News

A no-deal Brexit will tip both the United Kingdom and the European Union into recession, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. An abrupt exit from the EU will see the United Kingdom's gross domestic product shrink by 3.5 percent within three years, the IMF said. bit.ly/2WWdKOf

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) is facing scrutiny from the British parliament over proposals from Philip Green's retail empire to slash the payments it makes to its retirement scheme. bit.ly/2WZI9Lk

The Independent

European Union leaders will consider giving British Prime Minister Theresa May a Brexit extension until the end of the year at a crunch summit in Brussels on Wednesday that could delay Britain's departure from the bloc until after Christmas. ind.pn/2WYlyyN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)